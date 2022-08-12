OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 227 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,911,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

About SS&C Technologies

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

