OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 204 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 450.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 187.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

