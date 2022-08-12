OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Newmont were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

