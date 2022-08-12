Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $51,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

