On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.07

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.07 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 105.28 ($1.27). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,176,881 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.85. The firm has a market cap of £199.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

