OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCX. Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.92.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 7,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,491. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

