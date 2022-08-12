OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OCX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 188,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,491. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77.
OncoCyte Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.