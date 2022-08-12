Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.18. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,094 shares.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

