Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.18. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,094 shares.
Oncology Institute Stock Down 5.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.