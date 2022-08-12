ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $28,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

