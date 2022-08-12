Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

