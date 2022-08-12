Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 3,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Onto Innovation by 19,893.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.