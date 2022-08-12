Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 50.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 221,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

