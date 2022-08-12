Ontology Gas Market Capitalization Reaches $143.75 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $143.75 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,795,360 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

