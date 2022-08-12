Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPRO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $169,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Lending by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

