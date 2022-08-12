Oppenheimer Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $32.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarGurus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

