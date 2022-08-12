OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

