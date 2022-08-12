Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.89 ($11.11) and traded as low as €10.00 ($10.20). Orange shares last traded at €10.18 ($10.39), with a volume of 5,469,430 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.39) target price on Orange in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.70 and its 200-day moving average is €10.89.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

