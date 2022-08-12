O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 15,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $731.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.47.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.