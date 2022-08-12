Origo (OGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $312,427.56

Origo (OGO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Origo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $312,427.56 and $26,407.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

