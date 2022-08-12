Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.59. 56,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

