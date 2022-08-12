Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

OUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 8,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $32,362,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

