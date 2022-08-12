Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,895. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.