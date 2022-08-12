Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

