Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

