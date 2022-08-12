Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUSU stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

