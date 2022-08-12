PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,223. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 276.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 60.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.