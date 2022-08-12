Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,822.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $43,822.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.