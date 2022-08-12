Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,822.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $43,822.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
