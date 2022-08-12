Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

