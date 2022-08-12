Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 261,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pan American Silver by 39.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.