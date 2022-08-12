Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 158,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,298,261 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.