Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Cap Achieves $55,917.09

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $55,917.09 and $53,245.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

