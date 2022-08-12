Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $123.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.21.
Papa John’s International Price Performance
PZZA stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.
Papa John’s International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
