Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

PCYG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 34,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,124. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

