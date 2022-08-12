Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,569.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

