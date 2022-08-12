Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.26. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

