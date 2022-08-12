Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

Paylocity Stock Down 5.0 %

PCTY opened at $257.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

