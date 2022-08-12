Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 26.2 %

PAYO stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 543,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

