Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

PAYO stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 543,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

