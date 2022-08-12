PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $49.05 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,817,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,601 shares of company stock worth $1,236,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
