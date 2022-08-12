PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PC Connection Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $49.05 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,817,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,601 shares of company stock worth $1,236,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

About PC Connection

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

