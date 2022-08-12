PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -478.52 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

