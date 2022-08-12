PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.59 million and $119,395.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

