Peanut Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $160,452.27 and $194,214.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

