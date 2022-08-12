Pecaut & CO. Acquires 5,310 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,029,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 63,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

