Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

