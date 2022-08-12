Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insider Activity

Perficient Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

