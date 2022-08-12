Phantomx (PNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $19,947.61 and $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00232164 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00487642 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

