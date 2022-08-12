Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 22,582 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 257,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $120.68. 551,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

