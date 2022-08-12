Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,439 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $113,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13,322.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 294,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,057. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

