Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.99% of Stratasys worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $107,522,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,722. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.