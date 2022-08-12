Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $17.57 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,993. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

