Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in KLA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLA by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

KLAC stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. 9,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,504. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.00 and a 200-day moving average of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,834. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

